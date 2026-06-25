Congress leader Nana Patole questioned the intent behind the UCC bill, while Aaditya Thackeray sought uniformity in governance. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde reiterated his party's support for a common law for the entire country.

Congress Questions UCC's Intent

Congress leader Nana Patole on Thursday questioned the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking what provisions are being made in the bill and alleging that the government has not clarified its intent behind the move. Speaking on the issue, Patole said that the Constitution already guarantees equal justice for all citizens and questioned the necessity of bringing a separate law. "What provisions are being made in the bill? By the way, our Constitution today provides justice for all, equal justice for all. Now, if these people want to do something beyond the Constitution, let the bill be passed. What provisions are they making in the bill? What will they do? Do they want to drive Muslims out of this state or build golden palaces for Hindus? Let the bill be passed once, and we'll discuss it after it is passed," Patole said.

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Thackeray Seeks Uniformity in Governance

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be discussed based on its merits, while also raising broader questions on uniformity across governance systems. Thackeray said that uniformity should not be limited to personal laws but also extended to governance and administrative practices. "The Uniform Civil Code should first discuss it based on its merits. Secondly and most importantly, there must be uniformity across all laws; for instance, if agencies like the ED or CBI are going behind someone, we should examine how many individuals from the ruling party are targeted versus those from the opposition--there needs to be uniformity there as well," he told reporters.

"Right now, if you take a corrupt individual and appoint them as CM or Deputy CM, there should be uniformity, too. Thirdly, there should be uniformity when it comes to development funds as well," Thackeray added.

Shinde Reiterates Support for Common Law

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde reiterated his party's support for the Uniform Civil Code, stating that the demand for a common law has long been part of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. "Balasaheb Thackeray's stance from the very beginning has been that there should be one law for the entire country...Our stance regarding the Uniform Civil Code is positive," he said.

State-Level UCC Implementation

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam has said that a one-member committee headed by a retired High Court judge will be constituted to study the implementation of UCC in the state, after which further action will be taken based on its report.

Notably, Uttarakhand became the first state to pass a Uniform Civil Code Bill in February 2024, followed by Gujarat in March 2026, while Assam also passed its UCC Bill in May, aiming to create a common civil framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.(ANI)