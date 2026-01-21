Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the Uniform Civil Code's first year has empowered women and increased their safety. He added that all apprehensions have been cleared, with no privacy violations in over five lakh cases.

UCC Empowers Women, Increases Safety: CM Dhami

Hailing the Uniform Civil Code's first year completion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that UCC implementation empowered women, asserting that their safety has increased. CM Dhami said that the state has ensured that people receive benefits on the spot under various beneficiary schemes run by the Central and state governments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Dhami said, "Whatever doubts, questions, and apprehensions people had regarding the UCC have all been cleared. The rumours have also ended, and in more than five lakh cases, not a single case of violation of privacy has been found. After the implementation of the UCC, women, in particular, have been empowered and their safety has increased, as has the safety of others."

"Currently, whether it's related to the UCC or our various beneficiary schemes of the Government of India and the state government, we are ensuring that people receive the benefits on the spot. This program started on December 17th, and so far, approximately 1.75 lakh people have registered. Their grievances and problems are being heard," he added.

Accessible UCC Portal with Multilingual and AI Support

As per the release from the Chief Minister's Office, the services under Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) are available not only in English but also in all 22 languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. In addition, applicants can use AI assistance to understand the UCC process and complete their registration.

Even before implementing the UCC, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had given clear instructions to officials to keep the registration process for various services under the UCC extremely simple and the website user-friendly, so that anyone can register independently without difficulty, a release said.

In line with these directions, ITDA has developed the UCC website in English as well as in all 22 scheduled languages of the Eighth Schedule Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Sindhi, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Santhali, and Manipuri. This enables applicants not only to access information about UCC rules, procedures, and required documents in their own language, but also to submit applications in the same language. AI support can also be used throughout this process, a release added.

Chief Minister said that his government has been guided by the principle of "simplification leading to solutions" from day one. "While implementing the Uniform Civil Code, special emphasis was placed on ensuring that citizens face no difficulty in registration. The UCC has emerged as a successful example of technological excellence. This is evident from the fact that not a single complaint has been received regarding the UCC process in the past one year," Dhami said, as per a CMO release. (ANI)