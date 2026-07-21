Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the state Assembly. They alleged the BJP government introduced the legislation to divert public attention from pressing issues concerning farmers and students.

Opposition Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, alleging that the state government was using the legislation to divert attention from issues concerning farmers, students and examination irregularities, while asserting that the party would oppose the Bill in the Assembly.

Congress Calls UCC Bill a 'Diversionary Tactic'

Congress MLA Dinesh Boss alleged that the government was trying to divert public attention from key issues by bringing the UCC Bill. "The government is trying to divert attention with the UCC issue. The main issues concern the farmers and the recent irregularities regarding school examinations for young students; the meeting is focused on these matters as well," Boss said.

He said Congress would decide its stand on the Bill after discussions within the party and would support or oppose the government based on the issue. "Whatever is finalised will stand... We will face whatever comes our way. We will do whatever we deem appropriate within the House. We will support the government where we feel it is right, and we will oppose it where we feel it is necessary. We will clearly define the points we oppose and those we support," he said.

Congress MLA Phundelal Singh Marko said the party's legislative wing would discuss the Bill and decide how to oppose the government. "We will discuss the decision to be taken by the legislative party; the bill being introduced today is very significant. A discussion will take place, and the legislative party will reach a consensus on how we intend to corner the government regarding this," Marko said.

Concerns Over National Diversity Raised

He also raised concerns over the diversity of India's social and cultural traditions. "India is a nation composed of diverse castes, religions, and communities. We must make decisions while keeping in mind the distinct customs, policies, and social traditions of these various groups," Marko said.

Furthermore, Congress MLA Pankaj Upadhyay also questioned the timing of the legislation and alleged that it was aimed at diverting attention from other pressing issues. "The first question is: why was this introduced? NEET students are being beaten, farmers are unable to get fertiliser. Frivolous issues are being raised solely to distract the public from these pressing matters and to set a new narrative. There was no need for this move," Upadhyay said.

"Such massive corruption on their part has been exposed. This is entirely a ploy to divert attention. We will oppose this in the House," he added.

MP Government Defends UCC Bill

The Congress leaders' remarks came a day after the Madhya Pradesh government introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the state Legislative Assembly. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had said that a uniform law was a necessity for the country and the state. He said that under the proposed law, a person would not be permitted to enter into a second marriage without first obtaining a legal divorce and could face legal consequences, including imprisonment.

State Minister Gautam Tetwal introduced the Bill in the Assembly on Monday, a day after the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved the legislation. After introducing the Bill, Tetwal said that people from different communities and sects followed different customs and that there should be uniformity in marriage-related practices.

BJP Urges Congress Support

BJP Madhya Pradesh State President Hemant Khandelwal backed the proposed legislation and urged the Congress to support it. "The UCC law was meant to be implemented in this country right after independence. Even Babasaheb held the view that there should be a uniform law for all citizens. I believe that Congress, which has a history of making mistakes, should support this move now that the Chief Minister and the government of Madhya Pradesh are bringing forward this law, ordinance, and act. Every citizen of the country deserves equal rights," Khandelwal told ANI.

The UCC Bill has already been introduced and passed in three states -- Uttarakhand in February 2024, Gujarat in March 2026 and Assam in May 2026. (ANI)