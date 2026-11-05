A massive fire destroyed two houses in Srinagar's New Colony, Batamaloo area on Thursday. This follows a previous incident in August where three residential houses were gutted in a blaze at Supernaghama Kralgund in Kupwara district.

Fire Incident Reported in Srinagar

A massive fire broke out on Thursday in the New Colony area of Batamaloo, Srinagar. Two houses were gutted by the fire. Further details are awaited.

Previous Fire Incident in Kupwara

In Kupwara, on August 22, a fire broke out in three residential houses at Supernaghama Kralgund in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. Huge flames were seen rising from the affected houses, with people rushing out of the buildings as the fire spread.

Visuals from the spot showed thick flames engulfing the residential structures, prompting panic among residents in the area. The incident occurred at Supernaghama Kralgund, with the Fire and Emergency Services Department confirming that three residential houses were affected in the blaze. (ANI)