Two Safdarjung Hospital employees were attacked with a baseball bat and hammer following a road rage incident in Delhi. In a separate event, a youth died after being struck by a truck at Mayapuri Chowk. Police investigations are ongoing.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Two contractual employees of Safdarjung Hospital sustained head injuries after two car occupants allegedly attacked them with a baseball bat and a hammer following a road rage incident near the Sarai Kale Khan flyover in Delhi on Wednesday, police said. The injured have been identified as Vikram (39) and Arun (22), both residents of Ghaziabad. They were returning home after completing their duty when their motorcycle was allegedly grazed by a car, triggering a scuffle between the two sides. According to the initial investigation, the incident took place at around 4:10 pm on Wednesday. Following the collision, the occupants of the car allegedly assaulted the two motorcycle riders with a baseball bat and a hammer, leaving them with head injuries. Both injured were subsequently shifted to the Trauma Centre for treatment. Police received information about the incident through a PCR call and initiated legal action. An FIR is being registered at Sunlight Colony police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are underway to trace the accused, police said.

In a separate incident, a youth aged between 20 and 22 was killed in a road accident at Mayapuri Chowk in Delhi, with police receiving a PCR call at Rajouri Garden police station around 10:43 pm on November 20. On reaching the spot, police found the youth dead with severe injuries. He was identified as Bishal Roy, a resident of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, through an Aadhaar card recovered from his belongings. A broken helmet and a bag containing clothes were also recovered from the scene, though no vehicle was found there. According to another caller, a truck was involved in the accident. Police are working to identify the suspected vehicle based on the provided information. An FIR under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the BNS has been registered at PS Rajouri Garden, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)