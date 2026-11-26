SP MP Iqra Hasan urges Congress to match her party's commitment in seat-sharing talks for the 2027 UP elections, stressing that mutual cooperation is essential after the SP's past support for the Congress in securing the LoP post.

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Claiming that the Samajwadi Party stood by the Congress to secure the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post in Parliament, SP MP Iqra Hasan on Wednesday sought similar commitment and accommodation from its INDIA bloc ally during seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The remarks come amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the two INDIA bloc allies. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to sources.

"In all of the Congress's battles at the Centre, the Samajwadi Party has stood shoulder to shoulder with them the most, whether it was the matter of securing the LoP post; had we not supported them, perhaps even that would not have happened today," Hasan said. "We expect the same kind of commitment and accommodation from them for the Uttar Pradesh elections," she added.

Earlier in the day, Hasan sought to cool tempers within the opposition alliance over seat-sharing, saying her party has "no upper limit" on seats for the Congress provided the constituencies have winning equations, while urging Congress MP Imran Masood to avoid remarks that spark controversy. Speaking to ANI, Hasan pushed back against Masood’s "we are not begging" comment over the SP’s initial offer of 26 seats, emphasising that the SP had not used derogatory language and wanted to approach its ally constructively.

"We have neither used any derogatory words earlier nor do we wish to do so going forward, and we would request him as well not to use such words that create this kind of controversy in the media or in the minds of the public... We want the Congress to contest as many seats as they can win, provided the equations are winning ones. There is no upper limit for them and no lower limit for us; we are sitting with an open heart for our ally," she said.

The friction flared after the SP unveiled its first list of five candidates, Umar Ali Khan (Behat, Saharanpur), Ashu Malik (Saharanpur), Nahid Hasan (Kairana, Shamli), Mehboob Ali (Amroha), and Jyoti Lodhi (Lalitpur), with the Saharanpur selection drawing particular attention because Congress’s Imran Masood represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha.

Explaining the 26 seats put on the table for the Congress, Hasan said the list comprises two seats currently held by Congress MLAs, four seats where the Congress finished as runner-up in 2022, and 20 additional constituencies drawn from the Congress’s own list. At the same time, she said the SP has earmarked five seats with sitting SP MLAs as "non-negotiable," arguing the Congress has no logical claim there.

"If Congress has a winning equation for a seat, we can talk to them and give it to them, except for the seats where we have our sitting MLAs. It might be more important for Congress to focus on the 2029 elections, but for the Samajwadi Party, everything is about the 2027 elections, and we are engaged in this election with a lot of seriousness and commitment. In the assessment, we want to analyse every seat from every angle, especially the ones we lost, so we don't repeat the mistakes we made in 2022. And I expect the same from the Congress," Hasan said.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which the two parties contested independently, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats it contested. (ANI)