Thamarassery police arrested K.K. Aneesh, a bus driver from West Kaithapoyil, Puduppadi, and Sajith, a bus cleaner from Puzhakkunnummal House, West Kaithapoyil. The 20-year-old victim filed a complaint alleging they had repeatedly raped her since last April.

Kozhikode: Two private bus employees have been arrested in Thamarassery for repeatedly raping a woman. Thamarassery police arrested K.K. Aneesh, a bus driver from West Kaithapoyil, Puduppadi, and Sajith, a bus cleaner from Puzhakkunnummal House, West Kaithapoyil. According to the 20-year-old victim's complaint, they had been raping her multiple times since last April. The complaint also stated that she was raped inside a parked bus near the Thamarassery Ghat road.

The victim is an employee at a private firm in Thamarassery. The accused were acquainted with her family. Taking advantage of this, they first abducted her in a car, drugged her, and raped her. They also recorded a video of the act. Using the video to blackmail her, they continued to assault her multiple times. She was also raped inside a private bus parked near the Thamarassery Ghat road. Unable to bear the continuous harassment, the woman first filed a complaint with the Koduvally police and later with the Kakkoor police. Since the incidents occurred in Thamarassery, the complaint was transferred to the Thamarassery police, who conducted an investigation and arrested the accused. Police are also investigating whether more people are involved in the crime.