A 60-year-old woman was raped and hit on her forehead inside a public washroom at Ghatkopar railway station late on Thursday.

In a deeply shocking piece of news, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly raped and hit on her forehead inside a public washroom in Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station, late on Thursday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 25-year-old man for the offence on Friday. This sheds light on security lapses at suburban railway stations and raises questions about women's safety even in crowded places and metropolitan cities.

About the Incident

Reportedly, the woman lives in Khadavli and comes to Ghatkopar, where she works as a daily wager. On Thursday, she was accompanied by her 18-year-old daughter.

After wrapping her work, she and her daughter went to Ghatkopar railway station to take a train to Khadavli. While her daughter waited on platform no. 2, the woman went to a washroom at 11.12 pm.The washroom was unmanned. CCTV cameras captured a man in his twenties entering the washroom soon after.

How The Incident Unfolded

As per the police, the man locked the washroom door from inside and raped the woman in the passage. The cameras captured the horrifying incident along with him leaving the washroom at 11.19 pm. He was hurrying in the direction of Ghatkopar Metro. Police said he also hit the woman on her forehead. Around 11.22 pm, the woman stepped out of the washroom and informed her daughter.

Aftermath

The mother and daughter approached the GRP desk on platform no. 4 for help.The station manager and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were informed. A policewoman questioned her, after which she narrated her plight.

The victim was transported by the police to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for more medical testing.When the Ghatkopar railroad station's CCTV footage was examined, pictures of the suspects were discovered. He had been caught on camera going in and out of the restroom.

Additionally, police examined CCTV footage near the Metro and train station. A rape case was filed in accordance with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.To find the offender, multiple teams were established.Using CCTV footage, police were able to track him down to Asalpha in Ghatkopar. Taslim Noor Mohammad was his name. Police are investigating whether he has ever committed a crime.