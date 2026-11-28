DMK President MK Stalin announced support for the proposed Delimitation Bill, claiming the party successfully negotiated key safeguards to protect Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said the party had succeeded in protecting the state's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years after his party extended support to the proposed Delimitation Bill, likely to be tabled in the upcoming session of the Parliament. Addressing the DMK MPs' meeting at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said the party had approached the issue with a long-term vision and without being carried away by emotions. He said the DMK had been the first party to raise concerns over the potential impact of delimitation on Tamil Nadu and other southern states. “For the past few months, the entire country has been discussing what stand the DMK would take when the Delimitation Bill was reintroduced. Yesterday, we gave a clear answer to that question,” he said.

Stalin said the DMK had raised the alarm about the possibility of a reduction in the number of parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and other southern states, created awareness among people across the country and brought together leaders from different parts of India for a meeting on the issue. Recalling the Centre's earlier attempt to introduce the Bill, he said, “Last April, during the Assembly election period, the Union Government introduced a mysterious Bill unilaterally, without consulting any of us or providing any assurances. They did not even give us sufficient time to study the Bill and hurriedly brought it before Parliament. We defeated that Bill in Parliament.”

He said the DMK had exerted pressure on the BJP and, while preferring that the existing number of constituencies remain unchanged, had also proposed safeguards in case the number of constituencies was increased in accordance with constitutional provisions. “Therefore, as early as 2024, we proposed a practical solution through a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly,” he said. Stalin claimed that without the DMK's intervention, constituencies could have been increased in northern states based on population, while Tamil Nadu's share of representation would have declined.

He said the party had now received a copy of the Bill and both its key demands had been included. “This is a victory achieved through our continuous three-year-long struggle,” he said. Stalin further said that if the DMK had not raised the issue at the appropriate time, delimitation could have been carried out based on the latest Census instead of the 1971 Census, potentially changing the number of constituencies and posing a serious threat to Tamil Nadu. “Had we not taken this stand at this juncture, delimitation would have been carried out based on the latest Census instead of the 1971 Census, which would have resulted in a change in the number of constituencies. This would have posed a grave threat to Tamil Nadu. We have prevented that. The Bill has been introduced exactly along the lines we had expected,” he said.

Reiterating the party's position, the DMK president said the interests of Tamil Nadu would not be compromised. He said the party had ensured an increase in the number of Lok Sabha constituencies allotted to the state without any change in its percentage share of representation. “We have succeeded in our efforts to protect Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years,” Stalin said, adding that during the 1967 delimitation exercise, the state's Lok Sabha constituencies had been reduced from 42 to 39. He urged DMK MPs to explain the party's position to the public and strongly articulate it during the upcoming parliamentary session. “We have done our duty. Explain this to everyone. During the upcoming parliamentary session, strongly articulate our position. There should be no hesitation in openly expressing the party's stand,” he said.

Invoking former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin said, “As Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) used to say, one must know precisely when to draw the sword and when to take up the shield. Act accordingly.” Further, in a post on X, Stalin asserted that the two demands for which the DMK opposed the Delimitation bill last April have been included in writing in the new bill. "This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024! A victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu! We must think calmly, without getting emotional, about what would happen if we missed this #DelimitationBill, which provides for a 50% increase in constituencies for all states based on the 1971 population," he said. "After thoroughly examining all these issues, the DMK has decided at today’s meeting of its MPs to support #Delimitation in this form, which is feasible in practice and beneficial to us," Stalin added. (ANI)