J&K police apprehended a 31-year-old Pakistani national, Rayees Khan, in Poonch's Balakote sector on Sunday. This marks the second such apprehension in two days, after another Pakistani national, Mohd Sajad, was held in the same district on Friday.

Pakistani National Held in Balakote Sector

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday apprehended a 31-year-old Pakistani national after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Indian territory in the Balakote sector of Mendhar subdivision in Poonch district, officials said. The accused has been identified as Rayees Khan, son of Bazia Jada Khan and a resident of Rajal Pakthun in Pakistan. Further details are awaited.

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Second Apprehension in Two Days

Earlier on Saturday, another Pakistani national was apprehended by security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday. The individual, identified as Mohd Sajad, son of Rafiq, is a resident of Polas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was intercepted after moving suspiciously during routine surveillance around the area. Security agencies are interrogating the Pok resident to determine his motives and background. (ANI)