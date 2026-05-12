Two men were injured in a stabbing in Northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri. Separately, Delhi Police detained four individuals for allegedly assaulting, molesting and racially abusing two women in Nehru Place. Investigations are ongoing in both cases.

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): A stabbing incident was reported in Northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Monday evening, leaving two persons injured, officials said.

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According to police, the incident took place near Kuda Khatta, Amul Dairy, within the jurisdiction of Gokalpuri Police Station. Upon receiving the report, police personnel reached the spot and found that the two victims had already been shifted to GTB Hospital for medical treatment by a PCR van.

During the preliminary enquiry, the victims were identified as 18-year-old Rahul, son of Ramesh, and 23-year-old Vijay, son of Vinod. Both are residents of Sanjay Colony. Investigations revealed that the duo was allegedly assaulted by two unidentified individuals.

Later, the police registered an FIR under sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Gokalpuri. Following the incident, a forensic team inspected the scene of the crime and collected necessary physical evidence. The Delhi Police have deployed multiple teams to trace and apprehend the suspect at the earliest. Further investigation into the matter is currently in progress.

4 detained for assault, racial abuse in Nehru Place

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have detained four individuals and are currently questioning them in connection with an alleged case of assault, molestation and racial abuse involving two women from Assam and Bihar, in the Nehru Place area of the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Md Fahad, who works as a computer operator at a private institute; Md Savej, a contract worker and former club bouncer; Md Arif (33), who works at a mobile store in Noida; and Aman alias Mohd Faheem alias Kala (21), Jamia Nagar.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Police Station Kalkaji on May 10, around 7 am, reporting a distress situation near a tea stall close to Eros Hotel, Nehru Place.

The police stated that, "Preliminary enquiry revealed that the victims were subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses which led to a physical altercation (quarrel) amongst the victims and the accused. Both victims were escorted to AIIMS Hospital, and their medical examination was done."

An FIR has been registered, and an investigation has been taken up. (ANI)