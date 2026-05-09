Delhi's Rouse Avenue court dismissed AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's plea for discharge in an assault case. The court found grounds to presume he committed the offences and has directed him to appear for the framing of charges on May 29.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has rejected the plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan seeking a fair investigation and discharge in the case. He prayed for a fair investigation or to be discharged in a case of assault.

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Court Finds Grounds to Frame Charges

The court said that there is ground to presume that he committed the offences as alleged against him. This case pertains to the allegations of beating, illegal confinement and an extended threat to a person who was installing a CCTV camera near Jamia University. An FIR was lodged at the Jamia Nagar Police Station in 2023, and the Delhi police have filed a charge sheet against him.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal has recently dismissed the application on behalf of Amanatullah Khan seeking appropriate directions for fair investigation as well as an order on discharge/ charge. " The application moved by the applicant/ accused seeking appropriate directions for fair investigation is therefore rejected and disposed off," ACJM Paras Dalal ordered on May 7, 2026.

He said, " This Court is of the opinion that there are grounds for presuming that the accused has committed an offence punishable under Section 323, 341, 506 Part-II of the Indian Penal Code."

The court has listed the matter for hearing on framing of charges and directed Amanatullah Khan to remain present in the court on May 29. " The accused Amanatullah Khan is therefore directed to be present on the next date of hearing for framing of charge, reading and explaining the same to him, and for recording his plea to the charge on the next date of hearing, i.e. 29.05.2026 at 12:30 PM," ACJM Paras Dalal ordered.

The court took cognizance on 13.02.2026. Now the matter is at the stage of framing charges.

Details of the Allegations

It was alleged by the complainant Shivbhan Singh that on 01.10.2023, he was installing a camera at Gate No. 10 of Jamia University. At about 5:40 PM, a person came there and said that he is a MLA from the constituency and inquired about the work being done by the complainant.

It started when the complainant responded that he was installing CCTV cameras for the Delhi Police, to which the accused started abusing the Delhi Police and began arguing with the complainant. It is alleged that when the complainant and his companion Mohit tried to leave, the accused stopped his way, confined him, caught him by the collar and slapped and punched him.

Complainant stated that he was pushed and his shirt got torn, and the accused threatened him to run away from there, otherwise he would break his arms and legs. Complainant then spoke to his engineer named Sameer Rai, and accused also abused the engineer on phone. The medical examination of the complainant was done at AIIMS Trauma Center.

Defence Claims Alibi

Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj appeared for Amanatullah Khan. He argued that the investigation was done. It was stated that on 01.10.2023 at around 5 PM, the applicant was attending the 'Celebration of Elders Day', organised by the Senior Citizens Welfare Council of Sarita Vihar, Delhi, held at the Senior Citizen Complex, Community Hall, Pocket K & L, New Delhi. The applicant had been formally and officially invited to grace the occasion with his presence as the Chief Guest of the said programme. (ANI)

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