Two men, Santosh (30) and Pawan (33), were killed in a collision between a truck and their scooty in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area. Police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding driver.

Tragic Road Accident in Khajuri Khas

Two men were killed after a collision between a truck and a scooty near the old police station in the Khajuri Khas area of Delhi late on Monday night, officials said. Efforts are currently underway to track down and apprehend the absconding truck driver.

Upon receiving the call at 11:55 pm, a police team rushed to the spot and found that two individuals had sustained severe injuries. The victims were identified as 30-year-old Santosh, a resident of Pakki Khajuri, and 33-year-old Pawan, a resident of Gali Number 24 in Khajuri Khas. One of the injured men was taken to JPC Hospital by his family members, while the second victim was shifted to the facility by police personnel. However, both were declared brought dead by attending doctors upon arrival. The bodies of the deceased were subsequently shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police Investigation and Evidence Collection

Meanwhile, forensic teams inspected the accident site and collected evidence to establish the sequence of events. Police recovered the concrete mixer truck from the spot. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law, and further investigation is underway. Further details awaited.

Previous Road Incidents in Delhi

Earlier on October 17, one person was killed, and several others were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit people on DBG Road in Delhi's Anand Parbat area. An eyewitness, speaking to ANI, said, "...A woman was driving the bus. 2-3 people got hit and were injured; one died on the spot. One scooty is still stuck under the bus." Another eyewitness said, "A woman was driving the bus. An incident occurred 1.5 months ago and even then no action was taken..." The woman driving the bus is being traced. (ANI)

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