Eight individuals have been arrested for the brutal assault on BSF personnel in Tripura's Ashabari. Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the attack, vowing firm legal action and emphasizing that violence against security forces is unacceptable.

Eight Arrested Following Assault on BSF Personnel

Eight accused persons have been arrested in connection with the assault on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura's Ashabari area under Boxanagar, Chief Minister Manik Saha said, assuring that all those involved would be brought to justice. In a post on X, Saha said strict legal action would be taken against the accused and asserted that violence against security personnel would not be tolerated.

"In connection with the assault on BSF personnel at Ashabari, Boxanagar, eight accused persons have been arrested. All those involved will be brought to justice, and strict legal action will be taken against them in accordance with the law. Violence against our security personnel will not be tolerated," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Government Condemns Violence Against Security Forces

Earlier, Saha strongly condemned the assault on BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants and directed the concerned authorities to take swift and stringent action against those responsible. In a post on X, Saha described the attack on the security personnel as unacceptable and said such incidents must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

"I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation. Any attack on our security personnel is a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," he wrote on X.

Details of the Incident

“Concerned authorities directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection,” he added.

Three BSF jawans were brutally assaulted by a group of alleged miscreants in the Ashabari area under Boxanagar in Tripura on Monday morning, triggering tension in the locality. The attackers reportedly also attempted to snatch firearms from the injured personnel and vandalised a government vehicle. (ANI)