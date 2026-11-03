SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has invoked parliamentary privilege against Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary, alleging police intimidation and obstruction of justice following the controversial death of a farmer in the district.

Harsimrat Badal Invokes Parliamentary Privilege

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday sought to use parliamentary privilege proceedings - invoking Rules 222 and 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha - to raise a question of breach of privilege against Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Chaudhary. She questioned the conduct of the senior police officer.

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Badal accused the SSP of allegedly obstructing her efforts to raise a public grievance. She telephoned SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary on October 29 while visiting the bereaved family of Daljit Singh, a marginal farmer from Bhamme Kalan village in Punjab's Mansa district, who died because of drug abuse, as per the family. She had sought an explanation for the police action during her visit.

Details of the Allegations

Daljit's death occurred against the backdrop of the continuing agitation over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, popularly known as 'Jhota', who was allegedly shot dead on October 13 by a medical-store owner over illegal drug sales. Badal alleged that police forcibly took away Daljit's body from his bereaved family without their consent. The family had been protesting, demanding action against those responsible.

She further alleged that the police intervention involved the use of force and intimidation, and that the family was not given a satisfactory explanation regarding the removal of the body or arrangements for its release. Badal also raised concerns over the alleged removal of Daljit Singh's diabetic father, Jarnail Singh, from the premises by uniformed police personnel, claiming that his family was not informed about his whereabouts.

Conversations and Demands

She alleged that during the recorded conversation, the SSP repeatedly interrupted her, described her account as a "wrong narrative", termed her concerns "misguided" and dismissed questions regarding the police intervention. Badal further stated that the SSP acknowledged that the police had taken the body to maintain law and order but maintained that the family should collect it themselves. She alleged that he denied any police role in the removal of Jarnail Singh and advised the family to file a missing-person report.

Seeking the Lok Sabha Speaker's intervention, Badal has requested that the matter be referred to the Committee of Privileges and that a factual report be sought from the Punjab government. She has also sought the relevant FIR, inquest and post-mortem records, details of the alleged forcible removal of the body, arrangements made for its release, and records concerning the alleged whereabouts or custody of Jarnail Singh. (ANI)

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