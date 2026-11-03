A Saket court has framed murder charges against Dr. Manish Gupta for the killing of his domestic help, Meena Haldar. The accused, arrested in June 2026, has pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial as the legal proceedings continue in Delhi.

Saket Court Frames Murder Charges Against Dr Manish Gupta

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Saket court has framed charges of murder against Dr. Manish Gupta, who was arrested in a domestic help murder case. He is in custody after his arrest in June 2026. This case pertains to the murder of a domestic help in the Mount Kailash area under Amar Colony Police Station on June 18 this year.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anuj Agrawal framed the charges for the offence of murder against accused Manish Gupta based on material and statements of witnesses on record. The accused denied the charges and claimed a trial.

Court Proceedings and Evidence

The court said, " On the basis of material available on record, including the statement of eyewitness namely Kamini Arora, Vinay Kumar Arora, and other material available on record incouding the postmortem of deceased, a grave suspicion arises against accused so as to charge him for offence punishable under section 103(1) BNS."

" The said charge is accordingly framed against the accused and explained to him in vernacular. Accused has understood the charge and pleads not guilty and further claims trial," ASJ Agrawal ordered on October 30. The court has called a detailed report from the Jail Superintendent on a plea of accused Manish Gupta seeking direction for production of his medical record and for requisite medical treatment. Advocate Kamal Nayan Tiwari is representing the accused Manish Gupta before the court.

Background of the Case

The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet on September 18. Delhi Police filed a charge sheet on September 14. An FIR was lodged in Amar Colony police station. Manish Gupta was arrested after the alleged murder of domestic help. It is alleged that the maid, Meena Haldar, was stabbed to death by the accused at his residence in the Mount Kailash area on June 18. Her body was found in a pool of blood on a rooftop. (ANI)