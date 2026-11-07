Two separate fire incidents occurred in Gujarat, including a shop fire in Bilimora and a fatal blaze at a chocolate production plant on the Bavla-Ahmedabad Road, where fire officials confirmed one death following a three-hour firefighting operation.

Fire incident at Bilimora wholesale shop

A fire broke out at a wholesale plastic shop in Bilimora, Gujarat. As efforts to contain the fire went on, a large crowd gathered near the incident. There is no information on damage or injuries from the incident yet. Further details are awaited.

Fatal blaze at Leamak Company plant

Meanwhile, one person died after a massive fire broke out at the Leamak Company plant located on the Bavla-Ahmedabad Road, fire department officials said here on Saturday. According to officials, the blaze reportedly originated on the third floor of the facility, where chocolate production is carried out.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders from Sanand, Bavla, and Ahmedabad were rushed to the site to douse the flames. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours using continuous water jets before successfully bringing it under control.

"One person has been confirmed dead in the incident," a fire department official said. (ANI)