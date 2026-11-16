A four-year-old girl missing since November 13 from Kamalpur village, Hardoi, has been found dead. Police have launched an investigation involving forensic teams to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Four Year Old Girl Found Dead After Going Missing in Hardoi Village

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): A four-year-old girl who went missing while playing outside her home in Kamalpur village under Lonar police station limits was found dead, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena informed that multiple police teams have been deployed to investigate the case.

The girl went missing on November 13, he said. After her father filed a complaint, police registered a case and launched a search operation involving multiple teams, including the Special Operations Group (SOG) and a surveillance unit. The search operation led to the recovery of the girl's body around two kilometres from the village.

"A four-year-old girl went missing on 13 November while playing outside her home in Kamalpur village under Lonar police station. Following a complaint from her father, a case was registered and multiple police teams, including the SOG and surveillance units, launched a search operation," SP Meena told reporters here.

He further said that forensic evidence had been collected from the spot and the body had been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain further details. "Her body was subsequently found around two kilometres from the village. Forensic evidence has been collected and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police teams are investigating all possible angles," the SP said.

Police said the investigation was underway and teams were examining all possible angles in connection with the girl's death. (ANI)