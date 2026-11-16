DIG Maqsood-ul-Zaman performed surprise security checks at Srinagar's major religious sites, emphasizing strict vigilance and professional commitment among static police guards to ensure readiness against potential security threats.

DIG Maqsood-ul-Zaman Conducts Surprise Security Inspections in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Armed Police Kashmir Range, Maqsood-ul-Zaman, conducted surprise late-night inspections of security arrangements at key installations and prominent religious places across Srinagar to assess the preparedness and alertness of deployed Static Police Guards personnel.

The installations inspected included Raghunath Mandir, Habba Kadal; Khanqah-e-Moula, Srinagar; Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta; and Dargah Hazratbal, Srinagar. During the inspections, the DIG took stock of the prevailing security arrangements, assessed the alertness and operational readiness of the deployed personnel, and reviewed their preparedness to respond effectively to any security-related eventuality.

Interacting with the personnel on duty, the DIG impressed upon them the need to maintain utmost vigilance, round-the-clock alertness, strict adherence to established security protocols and a high degree of professional commitment while safeguarding these sensitive installations. He further emphasised that there should be no room for complacency in the discharge of security duties.

The DIG also issued necessary on-the-spot directions for further strengthening the existing security arrangements, ensuring effective surveillance and maintaining prompt response mechanisms to deal with any emerging security challenge. The officer was accompanied by the Commandant, 5th Battalion JKAP; SSP APCR Kashmir; Deputy Commandant, 14th Battalion JKAP; and concerned District Police officers during the inspections.