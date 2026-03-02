TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee alleges two deaths occurred 'out of panic' over the new SIR voter list in West Bengal. He slammed the BJP, announced an outreach to SC/ST areas, and confirmed Mamata Banerjee's dharna against alleged discrepancies.

Trinamool Congress MP and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that two deaths were reported "out of panic" following the publication of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) list of voters in West Bengal, as he launched a scathing attack on the BJP ahead of the upcoming elections.

Raising serious concerns over discrepancies in the revised electoral roll, Banerjee said, "After the SIR list is out, 2 deaths reported today out of panic."

Statewide Outreach Programme

Announcing a statewide outreach programme, Banerjee said, "For the next two months, our leaders will travel across SC and ST-dominated localities, engaging in meaningful conversations with our Dalit and Adivasi brothers and sisters."

Targeting the BJP, he added, "You know elections are around the corner when BJP vultures start hovering overhead, slithering to doorsteps, begging for votes with crocodile tears and empty pledges, only to betray, vanish without a trace, and leave shattered promises in their wake."

Protest Planned Against SIR List Irregularities

The remarks come a day after Banerjee announced that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stage a dharna at Metro Channel, Esplanade, on March 6 from 2 PM against the alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said, "Mamata Banerjee to stage a dharna in Kolkata on 6th March against the alleged discrepancies in the SIR list."

Banerjee further claimed he had received calls from 243 individuals who said they were alive but had been listed as deceased in the electoral roll. "There are many inconsistencies in the final list of SIR; the names of common voters were forcibly deleted to meet their target. The target was set in advance. That's the reason why so much harassment of the poor and common people," he alleged.

'Absurd and Politically Motivated'

He also questioned the credibility of the process, stating that state cabinet minister Shashi Panja and chief secretary Nandini Mukherjee were placed under adjudication. Citing examples of cricketer Richa Ghosh and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen being listed under scrutiny, Banerjee termed the move "absurd and politically motivated."

Election Commission's Response

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), over 5.46 lakh voters were deleted following the SIR exercise, bringing the total electorate to 7.04 crore. The Commission maintained that due process was followed and that over 60 lakh electors under adjudication were included in the final roll. (ANI)