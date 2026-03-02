Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of prioritising her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's political future over the state's welfare and promoting "family politics" at a rally in Mathurapur.

Shah Accuses Mamata of Promoting 'Family Politics'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of promoting "family politics" and failing to ensure development in the state. Addressing a Parivartan Yatra Sabha in Mathurapur, Shah alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was working for the benefit of Abhishek Banerjee rather than the people of Bengal and called on voters to back the BJP for change.

"The aim of Mamata Banerjee is not the welfare of the people of Bengal. Instead of the welfare of the people of Bengal, she wants to do good to Abhishek Banerjee. She wants to make Abhishek Banerjee the Chief Minister," he said.

The Home Minister appealed to the youth, saying their names cannot appear on TMC lists but can be part of the BJP, emphasising that his party does not engage in family politics. "All the youth of Bengal, where is your name?. Your name cannot be on the list of TMC. Your name can only be on the list of Narendra Modi's party. BJP is the only party that does not do politics for the family. Today, I have come to tell you that you have to stop doing politics for the family," he added.

He warned that continued support for TMC could see Abhishek Banerjee rise to power instead of Mamata Banerjee herself. "Now the time has come to make Ravindranath Tagore's dream 'Sonar Bangla' come true. Can Mamata Banerjee and 'Bhaipo' (nephew) build a golden bungalow?. I have come to tell the people of Bengal that if this time, you make the mistake of giving a vote to TMC, then 'Bhaipo' will rule here, not Mamata didi," he said.

Shah Raises Issue of Political Violence

Shah also raised the issue of alleged violence during panchayat elections in the state. "In the panchayat elections, hundreds of our activists were attacked. Many people lost their lives. Many became handicapped. Many have not returned home yet. Mamata Banerjee, do you think that the BJP will be scared of your attack? We have the strength to bear it," he said.

"Bring back Lotus' government, we will hang Mamata Banerjee's goons upside down and straighten them out. We will choose each and every one of them and throw them behind bars," Shah further said.

About the Parivartan Yatra

The Parivartan Yatra is a massive statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to cover over 5,000 km, including 63 major rallies and 282 smaller gatherings, culminating in a grand rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP aims to highlight corruption, women's safety, illegal infiltration, threats to national security, and failures in state governance, while emphasising development, employment, and urban-rural infrastructure.

Party sources said the campaign targets over 1 crore direct citizen touchpoints, strengthening booth-level engagement and organisational outreach.