Twitter war: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma over schools

Both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Assamese counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma have exchanged several virtual verbal volleys in the past four days.

The war of words between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Assamese counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, continued over Twitter, with the two leaders taking potshots against each other with regard to school education.

On Sunday, Kejriwal said if schools in the northeastern state were "not good" then "we can together fix them". The Twitter spat between the two leaders began on Wednesday after the Delhi Chief Minister reacted to the Assam government closing 34 schools in the state due to poor performance. Kejriwal tweeted that the closure of schools was not a solution and that there was a need to open more schools across the country.

Sarma then took to Twitter to ask Kejriwal about his promise to make Delhi on par with cities like Paris and London.

'You started comparing Delhi with small states of the northeast when you couldn't do anything. Trust me, the BJP will make Delhi the most prosperous city in the world if it comes to power,' he wrote in Hindi.

In another tweet, Sarma said while Kejriwal showed a desire to visit Assam, the thought did not occur to the latter when Assam was struggling with huge calamities like floods.

On Saturday, the AAP supremo tweeted in Hindi, 'There is a saying -- If someone asks, 'When should I come' and they say 'come whenever you want to', then it actually means, 'Don't come ever'. I had asked you -- 'When should I come to see your government schools'? You haven't told me. Tell me, when should I come? Only then can I come."

The Twitter spat extended to Sunday after the Aam Aadmi Party chief responded to Sarma, reminding him that he had not answered his earlier question. 'When should I visit your schools? It is okay if your schools are not good. We can fix them together,' Kejriwal wrote in Hindi.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said: 'Trust me, when AAP forms a government (in Assam), we will bring development similar to what is being seen in Delhi. We will end corruption, and there would be no resource shortage.'