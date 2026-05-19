Bhopal Police deployed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to nab Samarth Singh, prime accused in the Twisha Sharma death case. A lookout notice is being processed, and a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for his arrest.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), along with local police teams, has been deployed to apprehend the accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, a senior official said.

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Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajnish Kashyap Kaul said that correspondence has been initiated with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office and the Regional Passport Office in connection with a lookout notice. "Regarding the lookout notice, necessary correspondence has been initiated with the DCP office, Bhopal Commissionerate, and the Regional Passport Office," ACP Kaul said.

He added that the process is underway and further action will be taken shortly. On efforts to apprehend the accused, he said, "Our SIT team, along with local teams, is actively engaged. We are gathering intelligence through both technical means and human sources. The DCP has also announced a reward."

Rs 10,000 Reward Announced

Earlier, a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for the arrest of Samarth Singh, the prime accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, a senior police official said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the ACP Kaul stated that the police have intensified their efforts and deployed multiple teams to nab the suspect. "A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced in the case. Several teams have been deployed to catch the accused Samarth Singh," ACP Kaul said.

The official further informed that the authorities are taking steps to ensure the accused does not flee the country. "Correspondence has also been sent to the passport office so that constitutional action can be taken. Our 6 teams are engaged in the investigation," the ACP added.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12, and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. (ANI)