Advocate Subhash Chandran accused the MP government of arbitrarily cancelling Monalisa Bhosle's birth certificate after her interfaith marriage. He stated a petition challenging the action has been filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Lawyer Accuses MP Govt of Arbitrary Action

Advocate Subhash Chandran, representing Monalisa Bhosle and her husband, Mohd Farman Khan, following their interfaith marriage case, on Tuesday, accused the Madhya Pradesh government of "arbitrarily" cancelling the birth certificate of Monalisa and said a petition challenging the action has now been filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Indore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Chandran said, "Currently, Monalisa is at the centre of a viral controversy, with the Government of Madhya Pradesh taking action against her. An FIR has also been registered against her husband. Furthermore--and this is the crux of the matter--the Madhya Pradesh government has arbitrarily cancelled her birth certificate."

He said the same birth certificate had earlier been issued by the state government and was used to obtain official identity documents. "Based on this document, Monalisa secured an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, a Voter ID card, and a Ration card--she holds all these official identification documents," he added.

Chandran further alleged that the cancellation was carried out without providing Bhosle an opportunity to be heard. "Acting abruptly upon a complaint filed by her father--and without granting Monalisa a hearing--the Madhya Pradesh government arbitrarily cancelled her birth certificate. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against her husband," he said.

Couple Seeks Redressal from High Court

According to Chandran, the petition challenging the action was filed on Tuesday and could come up before the Vacation Bench of the High Court. Meanwhile, Bhosle and her husband moved the High Court seeking an independent inquiry and fair investigation into allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery of government records, submission of forged documents and communal incitement.

The petition, filed through advocates BL Nagar, Subhash Chandran KR and Anirudh KP, stated that the couple developed a relationship during the shooting of the Malayalam film "Nagamma" and later got married of their own free will at Arumanoor Nainar Deva Temple in Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram, on March 11.

The plea stated that Keralam Police had verified Bhosle's documents through official government portals and confirmed that she was an adult entitled to marry a person of her choice.

The petition also alleged that Madhya Pradesh Police officials repeatedly travelled to Keralam in connection with the FIR, causing fear and harassment to the couple.

According to the plea, Bhosle's official records, including her Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter ID card, consistently establish her date of birth as January 1, 2008, making her an adult and rendering the FIR against her husband legally unsustainable. (ANI)