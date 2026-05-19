Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has announced a citizen-centric campaign to respectfully collect and recycle damaged idols of Hindu deities. The govt will set up collection centres and seeks public suggestions on locations and making the system effective.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced a special public participation campaign for the respectful collection and recycling of damaged idols of Hindu deities across the Capital.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), as part of the initiative, the Delhi Government plans to establish dedicated collection centres for the dignified disposal and recycling of old and damaged idols.

A Citizen-Centric Campaign

The Chief Minister said the campaign would be entirely citizen-centric and invited suggestions directly from Delhi residents to help shape the final framework of the initiative through public participation. She noted that idols worshipped in homes for years are often abandoned under peepal trees, near riverbanks, in parks, or along roadsides once they become damaged. According to her, this not only hurts religious sentiments but also raises serious concerns related to cleanliness and the environment.

To address the issue, the Delhi Government will set up dedicated collection centres where people can respectfully deposit damaged idols. These idols will later be recycled using scientific and environmentally sustainable methods and converted into useful items, the CMO said.

"The idea is to ensure that religious faith is respected while environmental protection is also prioritised," the Chief Minister said, adding that the initiative should evolve into a people's movement rather than remain just a government campaign.

Public Feedback Invited

The Delhi Government is currently preparing a detailed action plan and has sought public feedback on the proposal. As part of the exercise, the Chief Minister has placed three key questions before citizens and appealed to them to share their suggestions.

Residents have been asked to give their views on the initiative, suggest suitable locations for collection centres, such as in their wards, markets, or colonies and recommend ways to make the entire system more effective and dignified, said the release.

"When people support a good idea, it turns into a movement. Respecting our faith and keeping Delhi clean are both our collective responsibilities," CM Rekha Gupta said.

She urged citizens to share their suggestions through comments on social media, adding that the final, foolproof plan would be prepared on the basis of public feedback. (ANI)