The Jabalpur High Court quashed the anticipatory bail for Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of deceased Twisha Sharma. She faces charges of dowry death and cruelty under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

High Court Overturns Bail in Dowry Death Case

In the Twisha Sharma death case, the victim's family lawyer Ankur Pandey, said the Jabalpur High Court quashed the anticipatory bail of Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of the deceased Twisha Sharma, after considering submissions from all parties and objections related to the investigation. The case involves serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

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Lawyer Cites Irregularities and Misconduct

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said the High Court heard arguments from Giribala Singh, the State and Twisha Sharma's father before setting aside the bail order. He said, "The High Court heard arguments from all sides -- Giribala Singh, the State, and the victim's father -- noting that the Sessions Court had prematurely concluded there was no evidence before the investigation was complete."

Pandey further alleged that after being granted bail, Giribala Singh attempted to malign Twisha Sharma's character and did not cooperate with the investigators. He said, "It was also argued that after bail, Giribala Singh tried to malign Twisha Sharma's character and did not cooperate with investigators. Considering these points, the High Court quashed her anticipatory bail."

Referring to the case timeline, he said an FIR was registered naming Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh, Twisha's husband, following which Samarth Singh remained absconding for several days before surrendering in Jabalpur. "After an FIR was registered naming Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh, Samarth Singh was absconding for several days before surrendering in Jabalpur," Pandey said.

Pandey also alleged a delay in the registration of the FIR and questioned the speed at which anticipatory bail was granted in the matter. He added, "The FIR was delayed by three days, and within less than 24 hours of investigation, anticipatory bail was granted, unusually fast for such a serious case. The victim's family repeatedly complained to authorities, writing letters and raising concerns. Shocked by the bail order, the victim's father challenged it in the High Court, and later the State also joined, arguing the grant was improper."

Legal Action and Specific Charges

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh. The High Court set aside the relief previously granted to Singh on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal.

Giribala Singh faces charges under Section 80(2) for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) for acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention. Additionally, she has been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Case Background

The development comes after the death of Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, who died after allegedly being subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family. Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was married to a Bhopal resident, Samarth Singh, in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws. (ANI)