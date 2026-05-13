TVK chief Vijay's new government won the confidence vote in the Legislative Assembly with 144 votes. He said his party would respond to factual concerns and slammed the opposition DMK for spreading lies after losing arguments in the house.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday said the newly formed government had the support of the people and asserted that his party would continue to respond to criticism and factual concerns, after winning the floor test in the Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in favour.

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Slams Opposition DMK

In a post on X, CM Vijay said, "We are still saying this. We are the ones who have the maturity to accept and immediately correct any factual complaints made by anyone. But the DMK, which lost its arguments against us in the People's House, is now continuing the same in the Legislative Assembly. We are leaving that to the public's view...."

Taking a dig at the opposition DMK, he said, "The DMK, which has no understanding, has forgotten that we thanked our people as a whole and has unfurled a pack of lies... People are watching everything."

Confidence Vote Outcome

Explaining the confidence vote outcome, he stated, "According to that vote, the number of members of the Legislative Assembly who have confidence in your government is 144. Those who opposed are 22. Those who remained neutral are 5. Those who did not participate are 60."

He further added, "With this, the Honorable Speaker announced that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government has won the confidence motion with a landslide victory."

Vows Welfare-Driven Governance

Reaching out to the public, Vijay said, "People of Tamil Nadu... We know very well that you all wanted to vote for our Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. However, we can also feel the regret of those who were unable to vote for us due to certain circumstances."

He added, "We are confident that your Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will receive the support of the entire people of Tamil Nadu in the coming times."

Vijay said his government will prove its strength through welfare-driven governance and development work. " The DMK, which says that we do not have the magic number, is going to see our government magically and miraculously do many things related to the welfare of the people that they cannot do. We are going to achieve it peacefully without protest. Even then, this DMK will try to escape by citing property reasons. Our people are going to see that too," he said.

Challenges DMK's Credibility

"What can we say about the DMK, which burdens the people with debt and pretends that it was a loan for development, and then looks at us and says that it borrowed support?" he said.

He further added that the DMK itself has a history of shifting political alliances, "Today, when we talk about the MLAs who supported us, the biggest joke is that DMK talks about them as if they are pure and shining. People have not forgotten the story of suddenly supporting the BJP alliance in the trust vote in Parliament in 1999. After that, people have not forgotten that they won by forming an alliance with the same BJP, negotiating and getting ministerial posts."

(ANI)