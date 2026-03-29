DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy claimed TVK chief Vijay will lose his deposit in the Perambur seat. He called Trichy East a 'fortress for DMK,' expressing confidence that voters, who are beneficiaries of government schemes, will ensure a huge win.

DMK MP Predicts Defeat for TVK's Vijay

DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy from North Chennai on Sunday claimed that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay will lose his deposit on contesting elections from the Perambur seat, and termed Trichy East as a "fortress for DMK".

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Vijay today announced that he will contest from the Perambur and Trichy East Assembly constituencies and is pitted against sitting MLAs and DMK candidates RD Shekar and Inigo Irudayaraj, respectively. Perambur Assembly seat is part of the North Chennai Parliamentary constituency, and MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy said that the voters, who are beneficiaries of the DMK government's schemes, will vote for the party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. The DMK leader said, "I feel that TVK will probably not even get a deposit. Perambur is my constituency in North Chennai. The voters of Perambur are very sensible people, who know the amount of work the Chief Minister has done and what we have done as a party and in the government. The number of beneficiaries over there will totally support DMK. We are confident that we will be winning with a huge margin, and especially TVK will lose its deposit."

Trichy East a 'Fortress for DMK'

Banking on DMK's prominent leaders, KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Triuchirapalli and Inigo Irudayaraj's Christian identity against Vijay, who is also a Christian, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy said, "Trichy East is a fortress of DMK, and we have tall leaders like KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. I'm sure their campaign will be very efficient and very strong. Our candidate, who is contesting against him, is also going to be very strong, as he is also a Christian. I am sure that he will be getting the support of everyone, irrespective of religious affiliations or whatever."

TVK Announces Candidate List

Earlier today, Vijay unveiled the list of candidates for 234 seats in the Assembly elections. The actor-turned-politician will contest on the Perambur and Tiruchirapalli East seats. The party's General Secretary, N Anand, will contest from the T Nagar constituency, and Treasurer Venkat Ramanan will contest from Mylapore.

From Kolathur, VS Babu is pitted against DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, while Selvam of the TVK will contest against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk. Aadhav Arjuna, the General Secretary of Election Campaign Management, is contesting from Villivakkam, and AIADMK turncoat KA Sengottiyan is contesting from the Gopichettipalayam seat.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Vijay, who is making an electoral debut with his party, will look to turn the polls into a three-way contest between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA, being the front-runners for victory.