TVK's R Sabarinathan wins Virugambakkam, defeating DMK MLA. Party chief Vijay wins Perambur, leads in Tiruchirappalli. TVK leads in 107 seats, with CM MK Stalin losing his Kolathur stronghold. This signals a major political shift in Tamil Nadu.

R Sabarinathan, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's personal driver Rajendran's son, has won the Virugambakkam Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. Sabarinathan defeated DMK's sitting MLA from here, AMV Prabhakara Raja with a convincing margin of 27086 votes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I am very happy. There is an end to DMK," said R Sabarinathan after registering victory. The win adds to the growing presence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the state's electoral landscape. Reacting to the results, TVK candidate from the Harbour constituency, Sinora Ashok, expressed confidence in the party's leadership and prospects and said, "Vijay will become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

TVK Chief Vijay's Blockbuster Debut

Meanwhile, in a historic debut, TVK chief Vijay has secured a landslide victory in the Perambur constituency, winning by a massive margin of 53,715 votes. The actor-turned-politician is also maintaining a steady lead in Tiruchirappalli (East), reflecting a broader blockbuster performance for his party across the state.

TVK Poised for Power

As per the last trends, the TVK is leading in 107 seats out of 234 in the Tamil Nadu assembly, signalling a major shift in the state's political landscape. Although still short of the halfway mark of 118 seats, Vijay is likely to get support from the smaller parties of both Dravidian alliances. Congress, which is part of the DMK-led alliance, has won five seats.

Major Upset as CM Stalin Loses Kolathur

In a setback to DMK, Chief Minister MK Stalin lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of TVK. Babu won by 8,795 votes.

A Historic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

TVK's victory marks a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977.