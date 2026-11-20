TVK legislator V S Babu has passed away at MGM Healthcare in Chennai due to respiratory illness. Political leaders and constituents are mourning the loss of the Kolathur MLA, who defeated MK Stalin in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

TVK MLA V S Babu Passes Away After Prolonged Respiratory Illness

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI): Political leaders and supporters gathered to pay their last respects to the late Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA V S Babu at his residence on Friday. V S Babu passed away at MGM Healthcare in Chennai on Thursday following a prolonged respiratory illness.

According to an official statement issued by the hospital, Babu was admitted on September 9, 2026, and had been undergoing intensive care. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 2:24 pm (14:24 hours) on Thursday. The hospital's Director of Medical Services confirmed the legislator's demise, stating that Babu's health condition continued to deteriorate despite comprehensive medical treatment and the efforts of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. The hospital also expressed its deepest condolences to the late MLA's family, friends, and well-wishers.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO) expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Kolathur MLA V.S. Babu following an illness, describing his sudden passing as an "irreplaceable loss." In a post on X from the official @CMOTamilnadu handle, the message read, "I am deeply saddened and distressed to learn of the passing of Mr. V S Babu, MLA for the Kolathur constituency, following an illness." Highlighting the late legislator's commitment to public service and connection with citizens, the post added, "The sudden passing of Mr V. S. Babu, who devoted himself entirely to public life, lived among the people as one of them, and earned everyone's love, support and trust, is an irreplaceable loss." The CMO also extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to Babu's family, relatives, friends, TVK functionaries and volunteers, and all the people of the Kolathur constituency grieving his loss.

V S Babu gained widespread political prominence after defeating DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, wresting the Kolathur constituency from the DMK leader who had represented the seat since 2011. (ANI)