TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP Over Police Summons in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday hit out at the BJP, sharing West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and other ruling party leaders’ comments on the police after he was summoned in connection with his alleged remarks against the police.

In an X post, Banerjee wrote, “Girish Park Police Station has summoned me today in connection with a case alleging that I threatened police officials with facing justice in the days ahead. Before I head there, I thought it would be worth revisiting what BJP leaders have said about the Bengal Police over the years. Here is a short compilation @WBPolice @KolkataPolice. Take a look.”

Earlier on November 14, he appeared before the police at the Bhabanipur Police Station, in connection with an FIR registered at Girish Park Police Station on October 31 over his alleged remarks against the police. He was asked to appear before the investigating officer on November 20.

Speaking to reporters after appearing before the police, he said he had "nothing to hide", adding that he has always responded to summons and will do so in future. "I have nothing to hide. In the past too, whenever they have summoned me, I have gone. If they summon me in the future, I will go. This shows their childishness. They think that if a police notice arrives or a bulldozer runs, I will get scared. I am not one of those who get scared. Use whatever power you have; put all your strength. Put me in jail, strangle me, but this head will not bow before anyone," Banerjee said.

This case is among several matters involving Banerjee in recent months. In August, West Bengal Police registered an FIR against Banerjee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and others over alleged obstruction and assault on police personnel during the removal of an unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street, in Kolkata. In June, Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged multi-crore Primary Teachers Recruitment scam in West Bengal. At the time, he said he had appeared before the agency several times and would continue to do so whenever summoned. (ANI)