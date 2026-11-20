The counting of votes for the 2026 Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Elections has begun across 37 districts. Polling occurred in four phases, with specific districts excluding the process until their current terms expire on December 22.

Counting of Votes Begins for Rajasthan Panchayati Raj General Elections 2026

Counting of votes for the Panchayati Raj General Elections 2026 in Rajasthan began on Friday morning. The voting for Panchayati Raj Elections in the state took place in four phases. The fourth phase was conducted from November 14 to 17, under the “One State, One Election” initiative. Today, the counting of votes is taking place in 37 districts of Rajasthan, except Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar districts, as their terms will end on December 22. The State Election Commissioner had clarified, “The newly elected institution cannot be convened until the term of the previously elected Panchayati Raj institution has ended. I could have counted the votes and declared the results for members of these Zila Parishads/Panchayat Samitis on 20 November and administered their oaths on 22 December, but the question is: do these newly elected members have the patience to wait a month for their oaths? Would all these learned people not immediately launch a campaign demanding that the oaths be administered right away? And who would then be responsible for a month-long training camp?” “This decision was therefore taken by the State Election Commission only after careful consideration and thorough deliberation on all aspects,” he added.

In Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar districts, the date of election of District Head will be December 22; for Deputy District Head it will be December 23; for the post of Pradhan it is December 24 and December 25 for Deputy Pradhan. Jaipur District Magistrate (DM) Sandesh Nayak told reporters, "We have started the counting for the Panchayat elections today at 8 am. Counting of votes for the posts of members in 57 Zila Parishad wards and 22 Panchayat Samitis, for which we have deployed 22 ROs and five EROs. We have set up 98 tables at the Zila Parishad and 145 at the Panchayat Samiti—a total of 243 tables. Each table has its own counting agents and supervisors who are responsible for the vote count. Currently, we have allowed candidate agents at each table." The major contest is between the BJP, which is the ruling party in the state, and the Congress, while Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) is also in the fray. Earlier on Thursday, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotarsa chaired a party meeting to discuss the ‘Vote Rakshak’ campaign and the results of the Panchayati Raj elections.