Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan began weakening following its landfall near Gopalpur, Odisha. Officials confirmed wind speeds dropping and advised residents to remain cautious, while ongoing safety measures remain in place across coastal areas.

Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan Weakens After Making Landfall in Odisha

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan started weakening on Friday, with the landfall process commencing near Gopalpur in Odisha and expected to be completed within the next few hours, Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre Director PLN Murthy said on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Akvan crossed the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur between 7.30 am and 8.30 am on Friday, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching up to 90 kmph.

Murthy, speaking to ANI, said the cyclone had been weakening since Thursday night and had moved at a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours. Providing an update on the cyclone's intensity, he said wind speeds around the landfall area were likely to reach 50-60 kmph, with gusts of up to 70 kmph. On the rainfall situation, Murthy said Gopalpur and adjoining districts were likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Friday. He added that as the storm had weakened considerably before landfall, major damage was not expected. However, authorities have urged people living in coastal areas to remain indoors, avoid venturing outside during the landfall process and follow official advisories. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea until Saturday morning.

"We will bring you further updates as the landfall process completes," Murthy said. Incessant rainfall has caused waterlogging in some parts of the Gopalpur area. Gopalpur recorded the highest rainfall, receiving 166 mm. In Visakhapatnam, thick clouds have gathered over several areas amid the impact of Cyclone Akvan, while a blanket of mist has enveloped the hills. Mist has also been observed along the route to Yarada and across the city's industrial areas.

IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty also told ANI that the Severe cyclonic storm Akvan has weakened into a cyclonic storm and is currently positioned over the northwest adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal. She said the storm was packing wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph. Mohanty said the landfall process had already begun and was expected to continue for around two hours. “The severe cyclonic storm Akvan has weakened into a cyclonic storm and now lies over the northwest, adjoining the West Central Bay of Bengal... The current wind speed is about 80 to 90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph... The landfall process has already begun and is estimated to continue for 2 hours,” she said.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Odisha has further tightened safety measures along the seashore. The rough seas and strong winds persist at the Puri beach. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urged people to remain vigilant and cooperate with the administration as Cyclone Akvan approaches the Odisha coast, saying that the beach area in Puri, which usually witnesses large crowds, had been cleared as a precautionary measure. Pattnaik told ANI that the district administration had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safety of residents and tourists, considering the large number of visitors who come to Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath. Highlighting the precautionary measures, he said tourists had already been advised about the situation, while hotels and various tourist spots had also been covered under the administration's arrangements. "The beach area, which usually sees hundreds of thousands of people, has been cleared today. The administration and the government have made extensive preparations, aligning with the government's stated goal of 'zero casualties', to ensure safety," he said.