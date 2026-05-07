TVK MLA-elect S Keerthana says she speaks Hindi to spread her party's message of change across India. She also urged more people to join politics. TVK, led by Vijay, is forming a government in Tamil Nadu after its spectacular debut win.

TVK MLA on Spreading Party Message in Hindi

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA-elect from Sivakasi, S Keerthana, has said that the message of her party "for a change" should reach wider audiences and talking in Hindi helps that purpose. "I am speaking in Hindi. I want to spread my party's representation everywhere, all over India, even in other countries. That's why I am speaking in Hindi. Everyone should know about my leader. Everyone should know about my party," Keerthana told ANI.

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She was asked about opposition to "Hindi imposition" by a few political parties in Tamil Nadu before the assembly polls. Keerthana also spoke about her electoral success and said everyone should take an interest in politics. "Politics is something you shouldn't be afraid of. Everyone should get involved in politics. I am just an example; everyone should come and join politics, that's what I want," she said.

TVK's Debut Success and Govt Formation

Keerthana welcomed Congress joining hands with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in the state. TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is 10 MLAs short of a majority in the state assembly. Congress has five MLAs in the state.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan on Wednesday as part of efforts of government formation in the state. TVK performed spectacularly in its debut assembly election, relegating DMK and AIADMK to a distant second and third positions, respectively.