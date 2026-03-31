TVK's Poonamallee candidate Prakash has denied a sexual harassment complaint, calling it 'false' and instigated by the DMK. The complaint was filed by a woman party functionary. Prakash vowed to face the case legally and win the election.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and candidate from Poonamallee Assembly constituency Prakash called the sexual harassment complaint filed against "false", stating that the woman was instigated by the members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

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Speaking to ANI here, Prakash, also known as Kutty, denied all allegations. "This is a false complaint. I come from a poor family and belong to a marginalised community. Because of my hard work, TVK leader Vijay appointed me as the district secretary of the party. Now, I have been announced as the candidate for the Poonamallee constituency," he said.

He further alleged that his political rise had triggered opposition. "Unable to tolerate this, a woman named Sangeetha has filed a false complaint against me. She has done this at the instigation of members of the DMK. The police have registered a case against me without any basis," Prakash said, adding, "I will definitely win in Poonamallee and enter the Assembly. TVK leader Vijay will become the Chief Minister. I will face this legally."

Details of the Complaint

The development comes after a woman, reportedly a party functionary, accused Prakash of sexual harassment. According to the complaint, the incident allegedly took place around six months ago during a party-related event attended by several leaders. The complainant claimed that despite raising the issue internally, no action was taken, prompting her and her husband to approach the police on Monday.

TVK Alleges Political Targeting

Meanwhile, TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna criticised the government after a Model Code of Conduct violation case was filed against party chief Vijay following his roadshows in Chennai. Arjuna alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin was using state machinery to target opposition leaders. "It's a threat. We will face this legally. People are ready for a change," he said, asserting that TVK's campaign would continue as scheduled.

Tamil Nadu Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)