A massive fire broke out at a helmet bazaar in Hyderabad's Ameerpet area on Friday. Seven fire engines were rushed to the site to douse the flames. Hyderabad police and fire officials confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far.

A massive blaze erupted at a commercial helmet bazaar in the Ameerpet area of Hyderabad on Friday. Firefighting teams were rushed to the spot to prevent the flames from spreading nearby. The Hyderabad police confirmed that casualties were reported so far.

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A fire official from Hyderabad said, "A fire broke out at a helmate Bazar in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Seven fire engines reached the spot and controlling the fire. There are no casualties reported so far." Further details are awaited.

Another Fire in Masab Tank

Earlier, A massive fire broke out at a godown inside a commercial building at the Masab Tank main road in Hyderabad on Friday. Three firefighting vehicles rushed to the scene to douse the flames. Local police and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were also present at the site.

Recent Fire in Hayathnagar

Meanwhile, on May 14, in a separate incident, a fire also broke out at a furniture shop in the Hayathnagar area of Hyderabad, triggering panic in the locality, officials said. According to fire officials, two fire engines were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after sustained efforts. Preliminary assessment suggested that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, though officials said the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed inspection. The extent of property loss is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)