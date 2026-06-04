A viral video showed multiple birthday celebrations unfolding on the divider of Hyderabad's Khajaguda Lake Road. The clip amused many online, while others raised concerns about safety, civic sense and litter.

A viral video showed multiple birthday celebrations unfolding on the divider of Hyderabad's Khajaguda Lake Road. The clip amused many online, while others raised concerns about safety, civic sense and litter. The clip was shared by Hyderabad-based content creator Parikshit Chugh, who stumbled upon the surprising scene while driving along Khajaguda Lake Road.

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In the video, Chugh films from inside his car as he passes several groups gathered at different points along the divider. To his surprise, nearly every group appeared to be celebrating a birthday.

Some people were seen cutting cakes placed on the divider, while others gathered around singing, posing for photographs and enjoying the occasion with friends. As the camera moved further down the road, more celebrations came into view, creating an impression that the divider had transformed into Hyderabad's latest birthday party destination.

Amused by the unexpected sight, Chugh shared the video online with the caption, "Ye kya horaha hai Hyd mein?" (What is going on in Hyderabad?)

The clip quickly went viral, triggering a flood of reactions from social media users. While many found the trend hilarious and uniquely Hyderabadi, others questioned the wisdom of turning a busy roadway into a makeshift celebration venue.

Several users responded with jokes, with one commenter cleverly observing that people were "divided by dividers, united by birthdays."

Others, however, were less entertained and argued that the gatherings reflected poor civic sense and raised concerns about safety and public behaviour in high-traffic areas.

Several users also pointed out that such celebrations could leave behind litter, including cake boxes, plastic wrappers, disposable plates and other waste, turning public spaces into dumping grounds after the festivities ended.