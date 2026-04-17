TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna condemned the death of a 25-year-old woman in Tiruchirappalli, calling it a 'forced murder' and blaming DMK cadre. He accused CM MK Stalin of pressuring police and announced plans for a CBI probe into the incident.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna, on Thursday, condemned the death by alleged suicide of a 25-year-old woman in Tiruchirappalli district, saying that the case is "deeply disturbing" and speaks of the safety concerns of women in the State.

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"This is a deeply disturbing case that raises serious concerns about the safety and dignity of women," Arjuna, the TVK's General Secretary of Campaign Management and the party's candidate for the Villivakkam Assembly constituency, said. "This is not a suicide; it's forced murder...," he alleged.

TVK alleges cover-up, demands fair probe

He futher alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin had pressured the Trichy police to remove the official statement. "We question why information related to this case, including the official police statement, was reportedly removed. If such actions have taken place, it raises concerns about transparency, and it is done because of the pressure given by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin to the Trichy police department," the TVK leader said.

"We urge the authorities to ensure a fair, transparent, and unbiased investigation, and to take strict action against those responsible. MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin is not talking about this matter," he added.

Allegations of caste angle, call for CBI inquiry

The TVK leader accused the state government of ignoring the women's complaint and claimed that some DMK cadre had attacked the woman. "Sindhuja is of a different caste. She is not an OBC or BC. DMK is always against the Dalit people. The DMK office bearers totally ignored her and used unparliamentary words against Sindhuja. Initially, the DMK Union Secretaries attacked Sindhuja. Sindhuja was 25 years old, and she's a youth... This is not a suicide...it's forced murder..." Arjuna said

"...We are ashamed. In Tamil Nadu, no actors and senior leaders... talked about this Sindhuja murder. We want justice. The Income Tax and the ED are still quiet and are not activated... Definitely, we are going to address the Chief Commissioner, Anupriya Patel, in Delhi, that we need justice for this individual... We are going to file in the High Court for Sindhuja's case for CBI..." the TVK leader added.

Objection to alleged money distribution

Arjuna also objected to the alleged distribution of money among the people of State during the ongoing Assembly election. "In addition, we strongly object to reports of alleged money distribution during the election period. We are going to file a complaint regarding this matter with the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, seeking immediate investigation and necessary action," he said.

The TVK leader emphasised that the people of Tamil Nadu are looking for a change; hence, such attempts to buy votes won't succeed. "We reiterate that attempts to influence elections through money power will not succeed. The people of Tamil Nadu are seeking change, and their democratic choice will prevail," he noted.

Other leaders link death to alleged DMK scheme

On April 15, TVK leader Vijay took to his X platform to post in Tamil, "The DMK's 8,000-rupee coupon drama has led to the heartbreaking news of a sister taking her own life in Trichy Mannachannallur, a report that sends chills down the spine."

The TVK chief alleged that the DMK, "which has made deceiving people its lifelong mission, is now promising in this current election to give 8,000 rupees, and saying that once they return to power, it can be used to buy household essentials." He claimed that the DMK is using "anti-democratic" ways in their attempt to "somehow clinch a win by fooling people in the 2026 assembly elections." "Today, as this anti-democratic 8,000-rupee coupon distribution takes place, unable to bear the vulgar rhetoric of DMK members, a sister in Trichy Mannachannallur has ended her life due to mental agony--doesn't this news shake your conscience, Stalin sir?" Vijay posted on X in Tamil on Wednesday.

BJP state president of Tamil Nadu, Nainar Nagendran also posted on April 15 on his X social media platform in Tamil that a Dalit woman in Manachannallur in Trichy "heartbroken after after DMK members spoke obscenely and attacked her for demanding the Rs.8000 subsidy that was not provided, has hanged herself, is utterly shocking." BJP leader K Annamalai too in his social media post stated that supporters of DMK candidate "assaulted" and used "obscene language" against her after she objecting to bribery. due to which she took her life after being "heartbroken."

Tamil Nadu nears polling in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)