TVK's CTR Nirmal Kumar questioned the lack of youth and women representation in the TN assembly. He also praised CM Vijay's govt for closing 717 TASMAC liquor shops and cracking down on narcotics, reflecting the people's aspirations.

TVK Raises Governance Concerns, Praises CM's Actions

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar on Friday raised concerns regarding the current structure and functioning of the state's legislative assembly. Speaking on the need for more inclusive governance, the TVK leader called for a shift in how young people and women are represented in the decision-making process of the state.

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The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, while talking to the media, said, "How many young people are represented in a legislative assembly? How many women are represented there? How does a legislative assembly function? How does the Chief Minister carry out his responsibilities each day?" He further asked, "How much autonomy has been granted to government officials?" CTR Nirmal Kumar praised the newly formed state government's quick actions on public health and safety. The party leader emphasised that the administration has prioritised long-standing public demands, including the closure of hundreds of state-run liquor shops and a crackdown on illegal substances across the state.

"From the moment he assumed office, the Chief Minister has worked with a clear focus on the people's expectations -- ordering the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops, enforcing stricter control over narcotic substances, directing authorities to put an end to illegal mining activities, shutting down bars operating in violation of regulations, and taking firm action against the sale of gutka. Day after day, his governance has been guided by the needs and aspirations of the people," CTR Nirmal Kumar added.

CM Vijay's 'Common People' Government in Action

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government will release the monthly entitlement assistance of Rs 1000 to women beneficiaries' accounts, ensuring that the assistance doesn't get disrupted till the new government increases the current amount to the promised amount of Rs 2500, according to the sources.

Earlier, Vijay, after taking charge as CM, ordered the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across the state.

Chief Minister Vijay directed officials to shut down TASMAC liquor retail outlets functioning within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations within two weeks.

According to an official release, the TASMAC currently operates 4,765 liquor shops across the state, of which 717 were found violating the specified distance norms according to a survey ordered by the Chief Minister.

Vijay has characterised his administration as a "government of the common people" which assures "social justice, equal opportunity, and secularism."

Reflecting on Electoral Success

Reflecting on the TVK's momentous growth, CM Vijay affirmed that within just three years of the party's inception, TVK secured a staggering 34.92% of the total vote share, calling it "the whistle revolution." (ANI)