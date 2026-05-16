General Anil Chauhan has emerged as one of the most influential military leaders in modern Indian defence history, playing a central role in reshaping the country’s military structure, strategic thinking, and future warfare preparedness.

By Vinayak Kumbar: General Anil Chauhan has emerged as one of the most influential military leaders in modern Indian defence history, playing a central role in reshaping the country’s military structure, strategic thinking, and future warfare preparedness.

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Early Life and Military Education

The foundations of General Chauhan’s military career were built at the prestigious National Defence Academy and later at the Indian Military Academy, where he underwent specialised officer training before being commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles in June 1981.

His early years in the Army reflected a strong commitment to combat excellence. He successfully completed the Young Officers Course and the elite Commando Course in Belagavi, establishing himself as a highly skilled infantry officer. As his career progressed, he underwent advanced military education at the Army War College and the College of Defence Management, later also qualifying as a United Nations Military Observer, gaining exposure to international military cooperation and peacekeeping operations.

Rise Through the Ranks

General Chauhan steadily climbed the ranks of the Indian Army, beginning as a young Lieutenant and eventually commanding major operational formations across some of India’s most sensitive regions.

He commanded an 11 Gorkha Rifles battalion before serving as Brigadier and Commandant of the 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre in Lucknow, where he supervised the professional training of future Gorkha soldiers.

As a Major General, he served as Chief of Staff of the Chinar Corps in Kashmir, handling complex counter-insurgency and security operations. He later commanded the 3 Corps in Dimapur, overseeing operations across the Northeast and managing both border security and internal stability challenges.

His operational leadership reached a significant milestone when he became General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command in Kolkata, where he supervised strategic military responsibilities along the Line of Actual Control with China and the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Key Role in National Security Operations

General Chauhan played a crucial role as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during a critical phase in India’s security landscape. Following the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, he was involved in coordinating India’s military response and strategic planning connected to the Balakot airstrikes, marking a shift in India’s counter-terror doctrine.

He also contributed significantly to Operation Sunrise, a coordinated India-Myanmar military operation targeting insurgent camps operating along the Northeast border. The operation disrupted several anti-India militant groups and highlighted his ability to combine military precision with diplomatic coordination.

The ‘Thinking General’

Beyond operational command, General Chauhan gained recognition as a strategic thinker and reformist military leader. During his tenure at the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans, he helped modernise welfare frameworks for retired soldiers, focusing on long-term socio-economic support for veterans.

His intellectual contributions extended to defence studies as well. His publication, Aftermath of a Nuclear Attack: A Case Study on Post-strike Operations, examined the strategic and operational consequences of nuclear conflict and civil-defence preparedness.

He later authored the Ready, Relevant, and Resurgent (RRR) series, where he outlined a roadmap for transforming the Indian Armed Forces into a technologically advanced, theatreised, and future-ready force capable of handling multi-domain warfare.

From Gorkha Rifles to CDS

In September 2022, General Chauhan became India’s second Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), succeeding the late General Bipin Rawat.

As CDS and Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs, he has led one of the most ambitious military reforms in India’s history — the push for Integrated Theatre Commands and “Jointness 2.0.” His vision focuses on creating seamless coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force while integrating emerging domains like cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, space technology, and electronic warfare into India’s defence framework.

Under his leadership, institutions like the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) have evolved into key centres driving military integration and interoperability. He has also strongly advocated for Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing and indigenous military technology.

Legacy and Contribution to the Indian Armed Forces

General Chauhan’s four-decade military career reflects a blend of battlefield experience, strategic foresight, and institutional reform. From commanding infantry units in high-altitude conflict zones to driving India’s future warfare strategy as CDS, his leadership has significantly shaped the modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces.

His decorated career includes prestigious honours such as the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM), and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

Today, General Anil Chauhan stands as one of the leading architects of India’s evolving defence doctrine, steering the Armed Forces toward a future built on integration, technological advancement, and strategic autonomy.

One of the defining moments of General Anil Chauhan’s tenure came during Operation Sindoor, where he emerged as the strategic fulcrum of an intense 88-hour military engagement. Serving as the principal architect of the operation, General Chauhan demonstrated the effectiveness of integrated military planning and joint operational coordination across the Armed Forces.

As Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), he played a crucial role in bridging military strategy with government decision-making, ensuring seamless coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force during high-pressure operational scenarios. His leadership during the operation reinforced the importance of tri-service integration and rapid decision-making in modern warfare.

Through multiple high-level “Op Tiranga” meetings and continuous coordination among the Chiefs of Staff, General Chauhan helped push the Indian military closer toward a fully integrated warfighting structure. Operation Sindoor became a major example of his broader vision for “Jointness 2.0” — a military culture where all three services operate as a unified force across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.

The operation also highlighted his emphasis on technology-driven warfare, intelligence fusion, and real-time battlefield coordination, further strengthening India’s evolving defence doctrine amid complex regional security challenges.