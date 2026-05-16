A massive fire broke out at a hardware warehouse in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor market on Saturday. Fire personnel rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident.

A massive fire broke out at a hardware warehouse in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor market on Saturday After being alerted, fire personnel rushed to the spot and went about dousing the blazes The cause of the fire is being ascertained. As per the inputs, there was no loss of life or injuries reported in the incident.

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Videos showed plumes of smoke billowing in the air. Locals also gathered at the spot after the news broke out in the area.

Similar Incident in Anantnag

On Monday, in a similar incident, a fire broke out at a residential-cum-shopping complex in the Harnag area of Anantnag district, officials said. (ANI)