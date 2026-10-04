AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran attacked CM Vijay, saying a TVK government would be a 'curse' for Tamil Nadu. He blamed Vijay for the Dharapuram bypoll, called him a 'villain' in real life, and expressed confidence that AIADMK would win.

TVK govt a 'curse' for Tamil Nadu, like El Niño: TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, alleging that a TVK government would be a “curse” for Tamil Nadu. Addressing reporters in Dharapuram on Friday, Dhinakaran compared the alleged impact of a TVK government to the El Niño weather phenomenon and said, “Just as El Niño affects us, a TVK government under Chief Minister Vijay would be a curse for us.”

Dhinakaran claimed that Dharapuram has traditionally been an AIADMK stronghold and said the party had won the constituency in the election held four months ago. He alleged that the Dharapuram bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of elected representatives and demanded strict action by the Election Commission against those who resign shortly after being elected. “The Chief Minister is responsible for this by-election,” Dhinakaran alleged.

'Vijay lowering political standards'

He also accused Vijay of presenting himself as a “pure force” and alleged that the Chief Minister was lowering political standards through his statements and actions.

Referring to political developments following the Assembly elections, Dhinakaran said he had visited the Governor’s residence after receiving an invitation and claimed that there had been attempts to negotiate with an AMMK MLA. He further alleged that Vijay had secured the support of around 25 AIADMK MLAs through promises, while AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami had acted magnanimously.

Campaign style and TVK functionaries criticised

Dhinakaran also targeted Vijay over his campaign style, referring to the Chief Minister’s recent roadshows and tractor-driving campaign. He said those who brought about political change in Tamil Nadu in 1967 and 1977 were known to the people and questioned the political credentials of some present-day leaders.

Taking a dig at TVK functionaries, Dhinakaran alleged that some of them had previously sold tickets to Vijay’s films on the black market and were now MLAs. He also criticised some TVK leaders over their Tamil language skills.

Dhinakaran further accused the TVK of acting in a manner that, according to him, crossed the limits of political decency.

On other political issues

On allegations of electoral malpractice, Dhinakaran said the AMMK was not making allegations of cash distribution against the TVK itself, but claimed that such allegations had been made by parties associated with the TVK. He also referred to complaints against DMK leader M.K. Stalin and said he was yet to watch the remarks concerned and therefore could not comment on the matter.

On the Parambikulam-Aliyar project, Dhinakaran said officials were conducting an inspection and claimed that funds had been allocated during the previous government, but the project had subsequently stalled following a change in government. On the Anaimalaiyar-Nallaru project, he said TVK had Congress ministers in its government and urged them to speak to the Kerala government for implementation of the project.

'Hero in cinema, villain in real life'

Dhinakaran claimed that the AIADMK government had implemented several development projects and asserted that the AIADMK would win the Dharapuram bypoll. He also referred to the political positions of Communist parties and said they had extended support to prevent Governor’s Rule, but claimed that they would have realised their mistake. Taking a swipe at political leaders Vaiko, Thol. Thirumavalavan and Aadhav Arjuna, Dhinakaran said the recent remarks against Vaiko and Thirumavalavan were politically significant. He expressed confidence that Thirumavalavan would take a “good decision” soon.

Dhinakaran also alleged that the AIADMK district secretary in Dharapuram had been taken for questioning due to fear of defeat.

He reiterated his criticism of Vijay, saying that while Vijay is a “hero” in cinema, he is a “villain” in real life, and described a TVK government as a “destructive government”. He alleged that people had been misled into voting for the TVK and said the outcome of the Dharapuram bypoll would reveal the people’s current political choice.

Dhinakaran also criticised Vijay’s appearance during his campaign, making remarks about his attire and use of an umbrella during a night campaign.

The Dharapuram and Madurantakam Assembly constituencies are scheduled to go to polls on October 6, with the bypolls being closely watched amid a multi-cornered contest involving major political parties. (ANI)

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