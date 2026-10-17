P Chidambaram defends the term 'regime change' as normal in a democracy, questioning the BJP's 'feigned rage'. Rajnath Singh hit back, accusing the opposition of a conspiracy to incite anarchy and replicate a Bangladesh-style political upheaval.

Chidambaram Defends 'Regime Change' as Normal Democratic Process

Amid an escalating war of words with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday defended the use of the term "regime change," describing it as a normal political process in a democracy. He said why the ruling party was displaying “feigned rage” over its use in a democracy.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "Why is the BJP apoplectic with feigned rage on the use of the phrase 'regime change'? 'Regime change' is normal in a democracy." Why is the BJP apoplectic with feigned rage on the use of the phrase 'regime change'? 'Regime change' is normal in a democracy The duty of the Opposition is to 'oppose, expose and depose' the government Which means: oppose in politics, expose in Parliament and depose through elections — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 17, 2026 “The duty of the Opposition is to 'oppose, expose and depose' the government, which means: oppose in politics, expose in Parliament and depose through elections,” the post read.

BJP Alleges Conspiracy for Anarchy

His remarks come a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to replicate a Bangladesh-style political upheaval in India, alleging that the protests were aimed at creating unrest rather than addressing electoral reforms. Speaking in the press conference in Lucknow, Singh said the agitation was not genuinely about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls or the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, but about using young people to pursue a political agenda. "Attempts are being made to use the nation's youth as pawns in a politics of chaos. Some seek a regime change—modelled after the events in Bangladesh—openly admitting that they drew inspiration from the situation in Bangladesh; others, meanwhile, brazenly call for the toppling of the government. This makes it clear that their sole agenda is to dismantle democratic institutions and set the country ablaze...their struggle is not for electoral reform, nor is it about SIR or Gyanesh Kumar; it is not for the sake of a bright future for the nation's youth—rather, it is a conspiracy to seize power by inciting anarchy in the country," he said.

Origin of the Controversy

The controversy erupted after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a “fight for regime change”, while All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora referred to the Gen Z movement in Bangladesh. The BJP has interpreted these remarks as evidence of an attempt to bring down the Modi government outside the electoral process, an allegation rejected by the opposition. (ANI)