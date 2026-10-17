The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in Badlapur, Maharashtra, uncovering an alleged illegal human egg extraction racket that exploited economically vulnerable women. Investigators suspect the network paid women for their eggs, with one victim allegedly undergoing the procedure 33 times in violation of India's ART regulations.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations in Badlapur, Maharashtra, on Friday in connection with an alleged illegal human egg extraction and sale racket. Investigators suspect that more than 40 women were exploited by a network that allegedly offered them payments of ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 in exchange for their eggs.

The case has raised serious concerns over the exploitation of economically vulnerable women and alleged violations of regulations governing assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures.

The racket was uncovered by Thane police in February 2026. The subsequent investigation reportedly revealed a network involving agents, individuals administering fertility-related injections and medical facilities where egg retrieval procedures were allegedly carried out.

One Woman Allegedly Underwent Egg Extraction 33 Times

One of the most concerning findings in the investigation is the allegation that a woman underwent egg extraction procedures 33 times. Investigators suspect that several women were repeatedly recruited for the procedures despite legal restrictions on egg donation.

According to officials cited in reports, the network targeted women facing financial difficulties and offered them money for participating in the process.

The alleged operation involved administering injections to stimulate ovulation before arranging egg retrieval at medical facilities. Investigators are examining whether these procedures were conducted with appropriate medical supervision and in compliance with applicable regulations.

How the Alleged Racket Operated?

Investigators suspect that the network operated from Badlapur East, where women were allegedly recruited and fertility-related injections were stored and administered at a residential premises.

The women were reportedly subjected to sonography-guided procedures before being taken to collaborating in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and medical centres for egg retrieval. Authorities are investigating the suspected roles of agents and healthcare professionals in facilitating the procedures.

Thane police had earlier arrested three women in connection with the case, including Sulakshana Gadekar, who is alleged to have played a key role in the network.

The investigation is examining the links between those who recruited the women, those who administered the injections and the medical facilities where the eggs were allegedly extracted.

What Does the Law Say About Egg Donation in India?

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, establishes safeguards for egg donation and assisted reproductive procedures in India.

Under the law, an oocyte donor must meet prescribed eligibility requirements, and donation is restricted to once in a lifetime. The legislation also prohibits commercial trading in human gametes and embryos.

Investigators are examining whether the alleged payments, repeated extraction procedures and suspected involvement of medical facilities violated these provisions.

ED Searches Mark Fresh Action in the Case

The ED's searches represent a further development in the investigation into the alleged commercial extraction and sale of human eggs. The agency's action comes as authorities continue examining the suspected network and the individuals and facilities allegedly involved.

The investigation has drawn attention to the need for strict oversight of fertility procedures and stronger safeguards against the exploitation of women who may be vulnerable because of financial hardship.

Further details about the searches and any additional action against those under investigation are awaited. The allegations will be subject to the ongoing legal process.