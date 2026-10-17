The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast rainfall in several parts of the state on Saturday, October 17. Weather conditions are being influenced by a trough extending from the southern coastal region towards the northwest Bay of Bengal.

North Andhra and Rayalaseema districts are among the areas likely to experience rain. Kakinada, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu are also expected to receive showers, according to the report published by Prajasakti.