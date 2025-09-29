Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Monday filed a writ petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, pleading for the transfer of the probe into the recent stampede in Karur from the State police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Monday filed a writ petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, pleading for the transfer of the probe into the recent stampede in Karur from the State police to the Central Bureau of Investigation. In the writ petition, the TVK party alleged that Saturday's "incident was solely motivated by the DMK and its functionaries."

"A petition has been filed before the High Court of Madras, Madurai Bench, seeking a transfer of the case from the Town Police Station of Karur to the Central Investigation Team for a probe into the entire occurrence," Arivazhagan, the advocate for TVK, told reporters here. "It was contended (in the petition) that the incident was solely motivated by the political party DMK and its functionaries. We have made various allegations, and we have enclosed several photos and other relevant documents. The matter will be taken up on Friday, October 3," he added.

TN CM Stalin warns against spreading rumours

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday warned against spreading rumours on social media regarding the stampede in Karur. The stampede left at least 41 people dead, including 18 women and 10 children. "Do not spread defamation and rumours on social media regarding the tragedy that occurred in Karur. Everyone must behave responsibly," Stalin said in a video message posted on his X handle. Meanwhile, TVK chief Vijay on Monday held a video conference with senior leaders from his Pattinapakkam penthouse to discuss the next steps following the Karur stampede.

Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys, bringing the total to 41. So far, 34 victims are from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district. A day earlier, Vijay announced that he would provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.PM Modi also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.

Sharing an X post, PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment.

