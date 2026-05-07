TVK Fisheries Wing Secretary Ganeshan expressed confidence in forming the govt in Tamil Nadu under actor Vijay's leadership after winning 108 seats. The party is 10 short of a majority, but Congress has extended support to the new formation.

'Vijay will surely become the Chief Minister'

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Fisheries Wing District Secretary Ganeshan on Thursday expressed confidence that the party would form the government in the state under the leadership of actor-turned-politician Vijay. Speaking to ANI, Ganeshan said, "The Vijay wave has swept across Tamil Nadu, from Chennai to Kanyakumari. Political leaders across parties spoke about the rise of TVK but doubted its win. Today, the people have given their verdict by giving 108 seats to TVK."

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"We are extremely confident that TVK will form the government. Our leader Vijay will surely become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and he will be the CM forever," he added.

TVK firms up support to cross majority mark

Earlier, the security cover deployed outside TVK president Vijay's residence in Chennai Nilankarai had been withdrawn by the Tamil Nadu Police. Police personnel were seen removing checkpoint sector machines and barricades from outside the residence. The police presence outside the house was also reduced, and convoy vehicles stationed outside the residence were no longer seen.

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and is ten short of the majority mark. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.

The Congress party had earlier formally announced its full support to TVK and its chief Vijay in forming the next government in Tamil Nadu, ending its alliance with its previous partner, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in a bid to back the new political formation. Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but has decided to extend support to TVK.

TVK chief Vijay is unlikely to take oath today as Chief Minister as the actor-turned politician firms up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly, sources said on Wednesday. (ANI)