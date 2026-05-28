Union Minister Amit Shah unveiled an 18-foot 'Bharat Mata Sculpture' in Ahmedabad. He also inaugurated and laid stones for development projects worth Rs 340 crore in Kalol and Gandhinagar, expressing confidence in Gujarat's development model.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah unveiled the 'Bharat Mata Sculpture' installed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation near New Vadaj Circle in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

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On this occasion, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah paid respect to the newly unveiled 'Bharat Mata Sculpture'. People present raised slogans in praise of Bharat Mata, creating a patriotic atmosphere across.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had installed the 'Bharat Mata Sculpture', approximately 18 feet in height, near New Vadaj Circle in the city's West Zone. On this occasion, Minister of State Darshna Vaghela, Mayor of the city, Hitesh Barot, Deputy Mayor, Anju Shah, local Members of Parliament and MLAs, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, along with office-bearers, dignitaries, and citizens, were present.

Shah Launches Development Projects

Earlier, Union Home Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 340 crore in the Kalol and Gandhinagar (North) Assembly constituencies in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, and also inaugurated a primary school.

Focus on Gandhinagar's Development

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that in the past 10 days, he had the opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in two Assembly constituencies of Gandhinagar district.

The Home Minister expressed confidence that before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the work of developing gardens and ponds in every village of the Kalol and Gandhinagar (North) Assembly constituencies of Gandhinagar district would also be completed. He said that the development campaign initiated by PM Modi in Gujarat twenty-five years ago has now reached its He expressed confidence that the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency would become the most developed parliamentary constituency in the country.

Gujarat Model Expanded Nationwide

Noting that the journey of development initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gujarat continues uninterrupted, the Minister said that the Modi government has completed 12 years in office, and during this period, the Gujarat model of development has been expanded from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gangasagar to Somnath.

Shah said that as a result of this, today the party is in power across nearly 80 per cent of the country's geographical area. (ANI)