TVK's Aadhav Arjuna claims a 'Vijay wave' is sweeping Tamil Nadu, with the party's 2026 election manifesto to be released soon. Actor Vijay is campaigning for his electoral debut in Perambur against DMK MLA RD Shekar.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) General Secretary of Election Campaign Management, Aadhav Arjuna, on Monday claimed that a massive political wave in favour of party leader Vijay is currently sweeping through all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

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TVK candidate also announced that its election manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be released shortly. TVK's Villivakkam General Secretary of Campaign Management, Aadhav Arjuna, said, "Leader Vijay's wave is sweeping across all 234 constituencies, reaching every household. Candidates of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are receiving a grand welcome in all constituencies they visit. People are eagerly waiting to vote for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as an alternative to the two major parties. Our election manifesto will be released soon. There is also a strong public uprising against Minister Nehru's family in Tiruchirappalli."

Vijay's Campaign Rally Draws Massive Crowds

On Sunday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, who is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies, held an election campaign rally in Kanniyakumari. He also rode a bicycle during his election campaign rally, drawing attention from supporters gathered along the route.

Before leaving his residence in Neelankarai in Chennai, Vijay came out of his house and waved to the party cadres assembled outside. The supporters, filled with excitement, shouted "Thalapathy! Thalapathy!" and ran alongside his vehicle.

He travelled by car from his residence to Chennai airport, and along the entire route, large crowds of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

Electoral Debut in Perambur

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is making his electoral debut against sitting Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA RD Shekar.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry has made it an interesting battle to look out for as he faces a challenge against traditional politicians in North Chennai's Perambur.

While many in Tamil Nadu compare Vijay's crowd-pulling ability to former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, RD Shekar is no less popular in Perambur with his landslide victory in the last elections by a margin of 54,976 votes against AIADMK's NR Dhanapalan.

Vijay, often referred to as 'Thalapathy', is not a new figure in households, as his film releases are a festival in Chennai. The youth-based fan clubs even render him the political support, similar to MGR. While he is new to elections, his films have always been political and based on the ideas of justice. (ANI)