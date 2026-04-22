A complaint accuses Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of violating election laws by planning a large online campaign during the 48-hour silence period in Tamil Nadu. The complaint cites the Representation of the People Act, alleging corrupt practices.

Complaint Alleges Poll Code Violation by TVK

A complaint has been filed before the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), alleging violations of election law, including the model code of conduct and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. According to the complaint submitted by L Devasagayam and P Adikesavan, TVK is allegedly planning to carry out a large-scale coordinated online political campaign on April 22, which falls within the 48-hour silence period ahead of polling.

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The complainants have stated that such activity amounts to a violation of the election silence norms and has also been cited under Section 128 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prescribes punishment for breach of election-related restrictions. The provision carries a punishment of up to three months' imprisonment. The complaint further invokes Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, alleging corrupt practices, which can lead to the disqualification of candidates and even the declaration of an election as void if established.

It has also been alleged that the planned activity includes coordinated amplification on social media platforms and possible recording or filming of voting inside polling booths, which is prohibited under election rules. The complainants have urged the Chief Electoral Officer to immediately intervene, halt the alleged campaign activities, ensure the removal of related online content, and initiate appropriate legal proceedings against those responsible for the alleged violations.

Authorities Step Up Preparations

The process of issuing official appointment letters to polling personnel across 2,787 stations commenced on Wednesday, marking a crucial step in the final preparations for the upcoming elections. Along with receiving their deployment orders, the officials also cast their postal votes. Polling officials have been instructed to reach their respective polling booths and be in a state of readiness by 6 pm.

Meanwhile, after 2 pm, all essential materials required for polling, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and a total of 117 election-related items, will be distributed and delivered to the polling stations.

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu police carried out surprise inspections in lodges across Tiruchirappalli as part of intensified enforcement of election norms, ahead of the Assembly elections on April 23. According to officials, the checks were being conducted to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct, particularly after the campaign deadline. (ANI)